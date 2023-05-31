MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Summer will soon be in full swing, and with that comes hot weather and high temperatures. Here's a look at how you can protect your family from dangerous situations involving heat and cars.
In our four-state region, 97 children have died of heatstroke in locked cars since 1998, according to the National Weather Service.
That's broken down into 23 in Kentucky, 27 in Missouri, 31 in Tennessee and 16 in Illinois.
NWS also says the temperature inside a car can vary greatly from the temperature outside. It may be 80 degrees outside, but inside with no windows rolled down it can get up to 123 degrees in just an hour.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is taking calls every week, if not every day, from people accidentally locking their pets or children inside their cars.
McCracken County Sheriff's Deputy Lindsey Miller takes those situations seriously.
"We will give it a couple minutes. If we can't get in it, we'll break the window...Those are the things that we don't play around with, because it's so dangerous," Miller says.
She says most cases involve people locking their keys inside their cars.
"Generally, with parents who lock their kids in the car it's usually infants. They're 3 and under...They're frantic, obviously. We've had a deputy — it was last year in the summer — he ended up cutting his hand open pretty bad when he was trying to open. We ended up having to pop the window open," says Miller.
Officials say one of the biggest problems is that people just aren't slowing down. That's why it can help to keep things like your wallet, your phone or your purse in the back of your car, giving you one more reason to turn around and look before leaving the vehicle.
Baptist Health Paducah Emergency Room Director Allison Rains has this advice if you find yourself on scene of an emergency with a child locked in a hot car: "If you're already in the car, get the child out of the car. Get them into a cool place. You can spray water on them. If they are not alert, you want to, like, put them on the ground. Make sure you're protecting their head and neck, and check for a pulse. If they don't have a pulse, you need to start CPR immediately."
Doctors also say there's potential danger for older adults sitting in hot cars, because they have difficulty regulating their body temperature.
Rains says temperatures as low as 55 degrees can put children at risk.
If you happen to see a child or older adult in danger, call 911.