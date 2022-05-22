CALVERT CITY, KY-- The warmer weather of summer has arrived.
With summer comes travel, but gas prices have been rising right along with the temperatures.
Some people are now adapting their travel plans to the high prices.
Gas stations are full of people fueling up for their trips.
At the loves in Calvert City, Kentucky gas is 4.19 a gallon.
Some cars pull in for their last stop before they head to Kentucky Dam or Land between the Lakes.
But Dino Bertoli is just making a pit stop during his annual summer road trip.
“We're mainly doing dog sports,” Bertoli says.
Every summer, Bertoli, his wife and his dogs load up in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee for summer long travels across the southern United States.
“We've just left Paducah. Next week, we're heading to Frankfort, Kentucky. Lansing, Tennessee, and Greenback, Tennessee,” Bertoli says.
Last year, Bertoli brought a camper to make the trip easier.
This year, he says it’s making some things harder.
“The difference of having the camper is mainly just the cost of the fuel. Last year, we'd fill up for about $100 and I'm expecting this weekend it's going to be about $150,” says Bertoli.
And with just 10 miles to the gallon, Bertoli says he had to make some changes.
They've moved their destinations a little closer to home.
And he does extra to afford the inflated price of fuel.
“We're just trying to keep them within 300 miles of Mt. Juliet. I retired about a year ago and I've been doing some side jobs just to help get gas money,” he says.
Bertoli says he's not thrilled to be paying more than $4.00 a gallon on gas.
But he's not letting it ruin his summer.
Experts don't have a timeline for when gas prices are expected to return to normal.
They do expect to see prices continue to increase through the summer season.