HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WCYB) — Investigators say an East Tennessee couple is no longer cooperating with the investigation into the disappearance of their daughter, who's been missing for almost a year.
Summer Wells disappeared last June. She was 5 when she was reported missing, and would now be 6 years old.
Tuesday, 35 agents and officers with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office were back searching in the Beech Creek community.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson called it a scaled-back search in a more controlled environment
Asked about the family, Lawson said, "No they're not cooperating right now. They have attorneys.”
Regarding the area being searched, he said “a lot of it is terrain just almost like the Smokey Mountains. A lot of it is straight up, and it's very hard for the agents and officers to go through some of this stuff, and some were doing some open field stuff too, so we are just trying to cover it all and go expand a little farther than we have before."