NBC "Sunday Night Football," America’s No. 1 primetime television show for an unprecedented 11 consecutive years, is the home to the best and the brightest in 2022: from Matthew Stafford and the Rams raising their Super Bowl banner at SoFi Stadium before hosting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in "NFL Kickoff 2022," to Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes facing off for the sixth time (Week 4), to the pressure-packed season finale in Week 18 (see: unforgettable 2021 Chargers-Raiders OT #Game272). Then it’s on to the postseason, where NBC Sports will showcase three games across the first two weekends of the NFL Playoffs.
Peacock will stream all NBC "Sunday Night Football" games, including the playoffs, and the "Football Night in America" studio show. The exclusive "Peacock Sunday Night Football Final" returns with expanded postgame coverage following SNF each week.
This season’s SNF schedule is jam-packed with the league’s star signal callers: 15 regular-season games in the SNF package feature at least one quarterback to start in a Super Bowl.
All 2021 NFL playoff teams are on the NBC SNF schedule, including three games each for the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys, NFC North champion Green Bay Packers, AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs, and NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The new SNF announce team of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark will work its first game together at the Hall of Fame Game in primetime on Thursday, Aug. 4 on NBC and Peacock.
Highlights of the 2022 NBC Sunday Night Football schedule include:
- All 19 scheduled NBC SNF games feature at least one 2021 playoff team (Week 18 game TBD) – up from 18 such matchups last year. Additionally, 10 contests feature two postseason clubs (vs. nine last year).
- The season begins with NFL Kickoff 2022 on Thursday, Sept. 8, at SoFi Stadium, as Matthew Stafford and the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen, who has passed for nearly 9,000 yards and led the Bills to a 24-9 record (0.727) over the past two seasons.
- In the season opener of Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Sept. 11, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Dak Prescott and the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys. In last season’s NFL Kickoff Game, the Buccaneers won a two-point thriller in the final minutes at home against the Cowboys.
- Matchup milestones: The Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears renew the NFL’s most-played rivalry on SNF, with the 205th meeting in the series in Week 2 (Sept. 18) at Lambeau Field. In addition, the Cowboys-Eagles game on Oct. 16 is the 15th meeting between the clubs on SNF – ranking as the most-played matchup in NBC SNF history (since 2006).
- New QB Faces in New Places: Star quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are with new teams this season and highlight three SNF games against 2021 Playoff teams. Wilson and the Denver Broncos host the 49ers (Sept. 25) and Chiefs (Dec. 11), while Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts visit the Cowboys (Dec. 4).
- The eagerly anticipated Brady-Mahomes VI takes center stage on Oct. 2 as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth matchup of the former NFL and Super Bowl MVPs. The first meeting between the star signal callers was on NBC’s SNF on Oct. 14, 2018, with the duo combining for nearly 700 passing yards and six total touchdowns. Brady and the Patriots won 43-40 on a field goal as time expired.
- Following Brady-Mahomes, the October slate of star-studded QB matchups continues one week later (Oct. 9) with a divisional battle as Joe Burrow and the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals visit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Then to close out the month, back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visit Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 30 in a matchup of 2021 division winners.
- Holiday Helpings: SNF will showcase a trio of holiday matchups. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings host the first-ever Thanksgiving game in Minnesota, against the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick, who has a 3-1 record on the holiday. Then on Christmas Day, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers visit the Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray, who is only player in NFL history with 70-plus passing touchdowns and 20-plus rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons. And on New Year’s night, Matthew Stafford and the Rams face the Chargers and AFC passing yards leader Justin Herbert, in a battle for Los Angeles bragging rights.
NBC Sports to present 24 NFL games in 2022
On NBC and Peacock, NBC Sports will present 20 regular-season games, including 18 regular-season Sunday Night Football games, NFL Kickoff 2022, and the annual Thanksgiving night game. NBC’s original Sunday Night Football agreement, which began in 2006, included 17 regular-season games. It was increased to 18 games in 2010, 19 games in 2012, and 20 games in 2021. NBC Sports will present three postseason games on NBC and Peacock – with a Divisional Playoff game and two Wild Card Playoff games. In the preseason, NBC and Peacock will be home to the Hall of Fame Game (Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) in primetime on Thurs., Aug. 4.
SNF on pace to be television’s No. 1 primetime show for record 11th consecutive year
Sunday Night Football topped all primetime television series in the fall and is once again pacing to finish as primetime’s No. 1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented 11th consecutive year. NBC’s SNF extended its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen.
Telemundo Deportes to present entire NBC Sunday Night Football schedule, including playoffs
Telemundo Deportes will again provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the entire NBC “Sunday Night Football” package with 20 regular season games, including 18 regular-season “Sunday Night Football” games, “NFL Kickoff 2022,” and the annual Thanksgiving night game, which will air on Telemundo and wrap up a full day of futbol and football. Telemundo Deportes will present three playoff matchups, including a Divisional Playoff game and two Wild Card Playoff games. All 23 NFL games this season will also be available on live stream via TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app.
NFL playoff schedule on NBC, peacock & Telemundo Deportes
On the weekend of January 14-15, NBC and Peacock deliver a pair of Wild Card Playoff games, including the primetime Sunday Wild Card playoff game, followed by a Divisional Playoff game on the weekend of January 21-22. Telemundo will broadcast the primetime Sunday Wild Card playoff game, with Universo televising NBC Sports’ second Wild Card Playoff game and the Divisional Playoff game.
NBCSports.com & NBC Sports app to livestream all NBC NFL games
NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream all NBC games to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts.
|2022 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
|Thurs. Sept. 8
|NFL Kickoff
|Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
|Sun. Sept. 11
|Week 1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
|Sun. Sept. 18
|Week 2
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
|Sun. Sept. 25
|Week 3
|San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos
|Sun. Oct. 2
|Week 4
|Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|*Sun. Oct. 9
|Week 5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
|*Sun. Oct. 16
|Week 6
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
|*Sun. Oct. 23
|Week 7
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
|*Sun. Oct. 30
|Week 8
|Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills
|*Sun. Nov. 6
|Week 9
|Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
|*Sun. Nov. 13
|Week 10
|Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
|*Sun. Nov. 20
|Week 11
|Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
|**Thurs. Nov. 24
|Week 12
|New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
|*Sun. Nov. 27
|Week 12
|Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
|*Sun. Dec. 4
|Week 13
|Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
|*Sun. Dec. 11
|Week 14
|Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
|*Sun. Dec. 18
|Week 15
|New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
|Sun. Dec. 25
|Week 16
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
|*Sun. Jan. 1
|Week 17
|Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
|*Sun. Jan. 8
|Week 18
|TBD
Flexible Scheduling: This season, flexible scheduling for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-15 and Week 17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for Sunday Night Football are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.