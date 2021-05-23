PADUCAH- Warm weather brought many people out this weekend to enjoy the sunshine. One group organized their weekly Sundaze in the Park event at Robert Coleman Park.
Kids ran through the spray pad, people cooked hot dogs, and families gathered to take part in the event. Jeff Williams helps organize Sundaze in the Park. He wants to give kids in the community something to look forward to each week.
"It's just not for the Southside community, it's for everyone, all walks of life. And this thing is just going to get bigger and bigger, and I want everyone in this city to be able to enjoy this and be a part of it," Williams said.
It's important for him to provide a chance to make a child smile after a difficult year.
"Coming into this year of 2021, after COVID, just kind of everything that's been going on in the world I think community right now is the biggest thing that we need to focus on," Williams said.
He's hopeful the event will inspire kids to get out into the community. Williams's daughter Joy has dreams of being a doctor later in life.
"To help kids when they're sick so they don't have to keep having it," Joy said.
That strong sense of community is something that's passed down to kids like Joy through the event.
"In this community, we all need to bring that back together so we can all hold each other's children accountable," Williams said. "And they can actually see honorable professionals, athletes, all of that all in one out here in the park and give them hope. Cause it's the next generation man, the kids is what's going to hold it. They're holding the torch."
He hopes they can carry that torch to bring positive change in the community. As long as the weather's nice, Sundaze in the Park is held every week at Robert Coleman Park.