GRAND RIVERS, KY — Kentucky Lock has been closed at Tennessee River mile 22.4 in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, since Saturday evening after a barge sank in the lock chamber. Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District says it's working with Terral River Service to clear the barge from the lock chamber.
The barge, which sank around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, belongs to Terral River Service, and USACE says the company plans to refloat the barge on Tuesday.
According to USACE, Lockmaster Caleb Skinner says the barge, carrying gravel, hung on the lock's miter sill, causing the bow to tip and take on water. Terral River Service plans to pump water out of the barge in hopes that it will float so they can remove it from the lock chamber by the end of the day Tuesday.
USACE says two deckhands were working at the time the barge sank, but neither of them was injured in the incident.
The Corps of Engineers says the closure's impact on the river industry and recreational vessels is minimized because intermittent closures are already scheduled for 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 13 through June 30, so personnel can paint the upstream miter gates and repair the armor plating on the upstream guard wall.
While Kentucky Lock is closed, USACE says vessels can use Barkley Canal to travel between the Tennessee River and Cumberland River to use Barkley Lock to navigate to and from the lower Ohio River.