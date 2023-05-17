MAYFIELD, KY — Do you have documents you need to shred or electronic waste you need to dispose of?
Consider attending one of two separate — but related — events in downtown Mayfield on May 18.
Super Shredder
The Super Shredder will be at the temporary downtown FNB branch at 201 North 8th Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until the trucks are full.
Attendees can bring up to 50 pounds of personal documents to be shredded for free.
North 8th Street is a one-way road. Drivers planning to attend should keep to the right and enter off North 8th Street. The exit will be on West North Street.
To help keep traffic flowing, attendees should stay in their cars and allow Shredder volunteers to unload their papers.
E-waste recycling
FNB is having an e-waste recycler set up a few blocks away from the WPSD Super Shredder, at 211 East Broadway — the former City Hall building.
This event also runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
While related, this event is seperate from the WPSD Super Shredder.
Electronic waste will not be accepted at the Super Shredder, so make sure you are attending the correct event.
Acceptable e-waste includes: computers, servers, hard drives, ipads and tablets, kindles and other e-book readers, flat screen monitors and TVs, laptops, circuit boards, DVD players, VCRs, modems, routers, cable boxes, satellite receivers, routers, cell phones, telephone systems and hardware, video game consoles, USB cords and batteries, UPSS and battery backup units.
Unacceptable e-waste includes: CRT monitors, console TVs, projection TVs, paint or varnish, glass bulbs, household batteries (NI-CD, alkaline, lithium primary), and toner or ink cartridges.