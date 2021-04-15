PADUCAH -- You can get rid of any old documents you have in your home on Thursday.
A Super Shredder event is happening April 15 at the Signet Federal Credit Union in Murray, Kentucky. That's at 1560 Lowes Drives.
You can drop-off up to 50 pounds of unwanted documents between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Remember, the event might end early if the trucks fill up before 2 p.m.
To protect you and your family from COVID-19 exposure, we have implemented some new rules for the Super Shredder events:
- Everyone who brings paper to be shredded must STAY IN THE CAR. Please put paper to be shredded in an easily accessible place, like the trunk, back seat or rear hatch.
- Employees will unload the paper for you. STAY IN THE CAR.
- Each employee will be wearing a mask and gloves. We encourage you to wear a mask also.
- We will not accept more than 50 pounds of PERSONAL documents. NO BUSINESS DOCUMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED.
- WPSD and Shred-it reserve the right to end the event early, if the shredding truck is filled.
There is only the first Super Shredder of the year. We currently have five more events scheduled! To see the Super Shredder Thursday schedule, click here.