PADUCAH — Do you have documents you need to shred? The Super Shredder will be in Paducah on Thursday, Oct. 26, in the former Kmart parking lot.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until the trucks are full. Attendees can bring up to 50 pounds of documents to be shredded for free.
To help keep traffic under control, lines will not be allowed to start forming until 9:30 a.m., and organizers ask those who have materials to shred not to try to line up before that time. The parking lot will be barricaded until 9:30 a.m.
When the event opens, cars will enter and exit the parking lot off of Bleich Road. Paducah police will be on hand to help direct traffic. Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles, and volunteers will unload their documents for them.
The map below shows the traffic flow plan for the event.