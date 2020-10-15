EDDYVILLE, KY — You now have a chance to get rid of those old documents safely and securely without risking identity theft.
Local 6's Pauline Fitzgerald and Chief Photographer Mike Spissinger are at Fredonia Valley Bank in Eddyville, Kentucky, right now with our shredding partner, Shred-it.
You can bring up to 50 pounds of personal documents to be shredded for free until 2 p.m. today.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a few changes this year.
- Everyone who brings paper to be shredded must stay in their car. Make sure to put your papers to be shredded in an easy to reach place, like the trunk or back seat.
- Employees will unload the paper for you, please stay in your car.
- Each employee will be wearing a mask and gloves. You are encouraged to wear a mask, too.
- Only 50 pounds of personal documents will be accepted. No business documents will be accepted.
- WPSD and Shred-It reserve the right to end the event early, if the shredding truck is filled.