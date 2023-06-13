BENTON, KY — Looking to get rid of that stack of old papers? The next Super Shredder event is coming up on June 15 at First Kentucky Bank, at 605 Main Street; Benton, Kentucky.
The event will continue from 10-2 or until all the trucks have been filled.
Bringing documents to the Super Shredder event gets rid of old documents as well as helping to prevent things like identity theft.
Attendees can bring up to 50 lbs. of personal documents and paper for shedding.
Those who come to the event should come in through the First Kentucky lot from Poplar Street using the left lane. From there, cones and signs will guide drivers through the lot on the far right side. Organizers say to keep traffic flowing, you should stay in your car and allow volunteers to come and unload your documents for you. At the end, drivers should exit left onto Main Street.