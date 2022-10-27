PADUCAH — The Super Shredder trucks are full and the event is ending, wrapping up another successful year of keeping your personal information safe!
Join us again next year for another round of Super Shredder Thursdays.
PADUCAH — The Super Shredder trucks are full and the event is ending, wrapping up another successful year of keeping your personal information safe!
Join us again next year for another round of Super Shredder Thursdays.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Paducah