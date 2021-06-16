CARBONDALE, IL– A broken pair of glasses has forced Super Splash Park in Carbondale to close amenities such as the leisure pool, lazy river, and water slide.
The park closed these amenities Monday to allow maintenance to drain the connected water systems, and remove the broken glass.
Concessions and the deep pool, which includes a diving area and lap lanes, will remain open. However, cleaning and refilling the pool is expected to take several days to complete.
Visit the Super Splash Park Facebook page for more information.