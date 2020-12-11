PADUCAH — Superintendent Donald Shively will remain superintendent of Paducah Public Schools. The board of education made that decision Friday after a photo of Shively in blackface was made public in October. Shively says the photo was originally taken at a Halloween party almost 20 years ago. Shively will be required to take 40 unpaid days of leave to undergo cultural and racial sensitivity training. Those unpaid days will be split evenly between the current school year and the 2021-2022 school year.
The board has met four times in the span of almost a month, all in closed executive session meetings. Students, parents, and the local NAACP chapter have all called for Shively's resignation after the picture surfaced on social media. Following the meeting, he explained why he did not step down.
"My focus is on ensuring the success of our children. It always has been and will continue to be that," Shively said. "So as you look through the situation, as you work through it, as gain input over six or seven weeks, the decision is to be focused on our children and ensuring their successful. Not only in school, but in life."
Four of the five board members voted in favor of requiring Shively take 40 days unpaid, with James Hudson abstaining from the vote. Paducah Board of Education Chairman Dr. Carl LeBuhn hopes the board's decision can help move the district past the incident.
"I think one of the hardest things for me personally during this is just seeing how hurt and how splintered things became, and just the divisiveness of what was happening," LeBuhn said. "This is a genuine effort by the board to make the best decision we thought we could, not just for the students, but for the community."
Shively has stated multiple times he wants to use this incident as an opportunity to improve himself as a leader, and a member of the community.
"As you deal with challenging issues and obviously that's what I, and we, and this community is dealing with, is wisdom brings as you walk through that you need to know what you're learning. And you need to be able to see that and not only learn from that, use that to better yourself and with that help others improve themselves," Shively said.
The board is working with the University of Kentucky's Education and Civil Rights Initiative to start a Racial Equity Plan. It could involve an equity audit, policy review, and added improvements to recruiting and retaining minority employees.
Local 6 reached out to Paducah-McCracken President J.W. Cleary for a comment on the Shively decision. Cleary sent a statment which reads:
"The NAACP was not happy with the decision, but will work with the Paducah Board of Education to move forward because it's not about us, it's about our children. That means we've got to work together."
