BENTON, KY — Marshall County High School's new principal may be a familiar face to local students, as she has 17 years of experience "leading students and educators" at elementary and secondary-school levels.
That's according to the Marshall County School District, who announced in a release on Wednesday Shannon Solomon has been chosen as the MCHS's new principal.
According to the district, Solomon was principal of Central Elementary in Marshall County from 2007 to 2015 and principal at South Marshall Middle School from 2016 to 2022.
She has certifications in elementary education, administration, instructional supervision, Director of Pupil Personnel, and superintendent, the release explains.
The district says Solomon was chosen by Superintendent Dr. Steve Miracle, from a pool of six other candidates.
In a statement included in the release, Miracle said Solomon was bringing with her a "record of proven success" in building "collaborative and positive culture."
“Her years of experience as a principal will be invaluable as she works to create a focus on what is best for students and leading Marshall County High School on the path to reaching its fullest potential," he continued.
In a statement included in the release, Solomon said she was "humbled, honored, and excited" to have been chosen. She explained that she was ready to make connections and build relationships with students, faculty, and community members, so they can all work together to prepare students for their futures.
"I look forward to establishing and sustaining a culture of trust, inclusion and high expectations at Marshall County High School. I will work to preserve the traditions we are proud of while continuing to propel our students forward,” Solomon stated in the release.
According to the district, Solomon will replace current Principal Robin McCoy, who announced her resignation on March 29. Solomon will begin in her new position on July 1.