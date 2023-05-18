PRINCETON, KY — Caldwell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Roach announced on social media Thursday Daniel Kukahiko has been named the new principal at Caldwell County High School.
Roach said he was excited for Kukahiko to take on the position.
"He has a long-standing proven track record for leadership and will be a great example to our students both personally and professionally," Dr. Roach expressed in the announcement.
According to the post, Kukahiko began his career as a special education teacher at Hopkins County Central High School, where he taught for six years.
In 2012, he was a special education teacher, and head coach of the Tiger basketball team at Caldwell County High School. He became the assistant principal in 2021.
Kukahiko says as an alumni, Caldwell County "holds a special place" in his heart.
"I’m excited about the opportunity to continue serving the students and staff of Caldwell County High School as principal. I look forward to working alongside a great staff to make CCHS a place that all stakeholders can be proud of.”
According to the post, he begins his new role on July 1.