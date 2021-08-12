Marshall County, KY — There are still a lot of questions regarding a letter Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle sent parents on Wednesday. The letter said the district will follow the mask mandate until at least Monday, Aug. 16.
There will be a special called school board meeting Monday night where board members could decide to fight the mandate with House Bill 1.
Miracle says he's sought legal counsel about Gov. Andy Beshear's mask mandate and ways to create their own plan.
"I needed to talk to an attorney that was already involved in all of that to get direction from the boards perspective," Miracle said.
He wants to move forward with the plan that was originally set in place.
"In our circumstance, we were already utilizing a plan. Other than requiring masks, we already had a plan in place for keeping things as safe as we can," Miracle said.
Miracle claimed masking in schools isn't going to change exposure rates. "This mandate in schools with the mindset that it's going to keep children from not being exposed does not make sense. When those students leave school to go home or to work, they're around people all day that haven't been wearing a mask," said Miracle.
Outside the school board office, there were parents protesting Beshear's mandate. They wouldn't give us a comment about masks, but the signs spoke for themselves.
However, Beshear did have a comment about Marshall County's plan during his Team Kentucky briefing Thursday afternoon.
"It's not just an executive order. It's not just the board of education have voted on it. It's not just the CDC saying you need to do it or your kids are in danger," Beshear said. "It's not just the state saying you need to do it or your kids are in danger. It's not just the local health departments you need to do it or your kids are in danger."
Miracle says until the board makes a decision, the district will continue to enforce the mandate. The school board will take up the issue Monday night.