MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a 16-year-old student Tuesday after receiving tips from McCracken County Public Schools that he allegedly made comments about a "death list" and had threatened to commit a school shooting. Superintendent Steve Carter said he is glad the sheriff's department took action. He wants students, faculty, and parents to let the school district know if they hear any threats.

"We definitely want to get notified as quickly as possible so we can respond," said Carter. "It's reassuring that it's a collaborative effort to keep our schools safe, and that there's a quick response any time that we have a need. And not only that the school system, but the sheriff's department takes these types of threats seriously."

Brian James has two kids enrolled at McCracken County High School. He said he appreciates this is not being taken lightly.

"They acted quickly on the situation as it happened. I commend the McCracken County Sheriff's Department on their timely action as well as detail to the situation to get it handled very quickly. In this day and age you have to take everything very seriously and keep everybody's safety in mind," said James.

Carter said parents have been notified. "There was a terroristic threat letter that was sent home to make parents and students aware that these types of threats are very serious, and we will take full action against that," said Carter.

Deputies say the teen told them he meant it as a joke, and they found no weapons at his home. He is in the McCracken Juvenile Detention Center and charged with second degree terroristic threatening, which is a class D felony.