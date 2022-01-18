School officials across Illinois are reporting worsening staff shortages, a new survey says.
The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools (IARSS) released their findings of the 2021 Illinois Educator Shortage Study.
The survey showed 88% of responding school districts currently have teacher shortages, and 96% of districts have substitute shortages.
As for the cause of these educator shortages? 49% of superintendents agreed burnout caused by COVID-19 related issues was the leading cause. Other leading factors included health implications (40%) and economic instability (42%).
The survey received responses from 78% of school districts in the state.
In Southern Illinois, 94% of districts reported substitution shortages, and 88% reported teacher shortages. As opposed to the rest of the state, only 38% of superintendents said Covid burnout was responsible for teaching shortages.
In addition to providing statistical analysis, IARSS also provided policy solutions to these shortages.
One example of an IARSS proposal to the Illinois General Assembly includes increased funding of the Evidence Based Funding formula with an additional $500 million in the upcoming fiscal year.
To view the complete results an policy proposals, click here.