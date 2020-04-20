PADUCAH — Kentucky's governor has recommended schools remain closed to in-person instruction for the rest of the academic year, forcing districts to continue with nontraditional instruction days. Classrooms across the state will be sitting empty.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett said he sees COVID-19 impacting more than just this school year.
"Next year may be a little more review at the beginning of the year, as opposed to what we've done in years past, but that's OK," Lovett said. "It's not just Marshall County. That's going to be everywhere across the nation that's going to have that issue."
McCracken County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Carter is looking at ways to keep students on track.
"Hopefully we'll be able to do some summer enrichment camps and opportunities for our students. But again, you know, we're still kind of in unprecedented territory. But, you know, there's no doubt we'll be ready to roll in August and we're going to stay optimistic," said Carter.
As we get close to the end of the year, what are districts going to do about graduation? Lovett and Carter, along with Gov. Andy Beshear, are weighing their options to properly recognize the class of 2020.
"I want everybody to be able to be closer to a new normal in the fall, and this is something that would push us backwards," said Beshear during his news conference Monday afternoon. "So, we're looking at virtual options. I think there can be, if a superintendent thinks it's OK, there could be a drive-in type of options."
Carter said the McCracken County Public Schools Board of Education will meet on Friday to discuss the ending date for the school year and options for graduation.
"We're going to make sure our seniors are recognized for their great accomplishment, and that's completing a great quality education at McCracken County Public Schools," Carter said.
Both Marshall County and McCracken County school districts will continue to provide meals for students. They will also move forward with their summer meal programs.
The governors of Tennessee, Illinois, and Missouri have also said their state's schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year.