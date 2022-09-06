PADUCAH — The fifth of six superloads will move along I-24 Wednesday morning, from mile marker 45 to 65.
According to a Tuesday morning release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the 480-ton superload will depart from the Eddyville Riverport at 7 a.m. It will travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange. KY 93 will be closed for about 45 minutes, until the hauler reaches I-24.
Traffic will be slowed on I-24 eastbound for about 40 minutes starting at 7:45 a.m. as the load travels between Exit 45 and Exit 65, the release says.
Once the load reaches Exit 65, it will head east on U.S. 68 through Christian County to Hopkinsville.
Edwards Rigging is moving 6 parts of a large auto-parts stamping-press to the Martinrea plant, where they will be assembled as part of an expansion project, the cabinet explained.
They say drivers who come across the superload will need to be patient, be alert for slow-moving traffic, and follow instructions from the police escorting the superload.
The hauler will be returning from Hopkinsville to the Eddyville Riverport once it's unloaded at the Martinrea plant.
To get KYTC District 1 traffic advisories sent to your email, sign up here. You can also follow them on their Facebook page to receive timely notifications.