CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY -- The slow-moving superload that has been parked along KY 120 in eastern Crittenden County since Wednesday is expected to be on the move again Friday.
The 195 ft. long truck with several support vehicles is hauling an over-dimensional 17 ft.- 6 inch tall, almost 400,000-pound load to a destination in Mississippi.
Due to the height of the load, the truck has to move along mostly rural routes to avoid highway overpasses. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it is like moving a house.
The company behind the superload has been approved for the following travel route with a police escort.
- Take KY 120 eastward into Marion
- Head south along U.S. 641 through the Fredonia area of Caldwell County to Eddyville in Lyon County
- From Eddyville, head southward on KY 93 to KY 276 East to reach U.S. 68
- Then westward toward Cadiz to KY 139 to head south into Tennessee
The superload only moves about 5 miles per hour which can create significant travel delays. Some cities where it will be moving through may also need to have utility lines lifted to allow it to pass.
The superload is expected to start moving again sometime after 11 a.m. and get to Marion around 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The moving company is expecting to travel about 50 miles on Friday and overnight at a location in Trigg County before continuing along the permitted route into Tennessee on Saturday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it will provide regular updates on the movement of the superload.