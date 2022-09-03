PADUCAH — Eastbound traffic on Interstate 24 will be slowed to about 40 miles per hour between the 45 and 65 mile marker for about 40 minutes starting around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.
A specialized hauler plans to move the third of five 480-ton superloads along I-24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg Counties this afternoon.
This superload plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 2 p.m., CDT, and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange. KY 93 will be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and the I-24 Exit 45 Interchange.
The load is expected to enter I-24 eastbound around 2:45 p.m., CDT, to travel to U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville Exit 65.
Once the 16-ft. wide hauler enters I-24, the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles. This will create a traffic backup for eastbound I-24 travel between Exit 45 and Exit 65.
Eastbound motorists on I-24 should be alert for slow-moving traffic and use appropriate caution. Patience will be required, particularly where the overweight/over-dimensional load slows to make turns. Motorists who encounter this superload should pay close attention to directions from police escorting the caravan.
Once the slow-moving caravan reaches the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange, the superload will head east on U.S. 68 to Hopkinsville.
The series of loads are parts of a large press on their way to the Martinrea facility in Hopkinsville where they will be assembled as part of a plant expansion project.
This is the third of six trips Edwards Rigging plans to make along this route. Additional trips are planned about every other day over the next week.
The oversized hauler will be making return trips from Hopkinsville to the Eddyville Riverport via U.S. 68 and I-24 westbound once it is unloaded at the Martinrea plant.