TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A superload truck carrying a chemical storage container that's more than 17-feet tall has been parked in Trigg County, Kentucky, since Friday. It's expected to begin its slow journey to Mississippi on Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The 19-axle trailer carrying the 200-ton load parked in Trigg County on Friday last week after traveling about 50 miles that day, making its way through parts of four counties in more than four hours.
Repairs needed to be made before the truck could resume travel, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said when the vehicle parked on on Feb. 14. Since then, there have also been delays because the hauling company needs permit approval from the Tennessee Department of Transportation before the superload can travel on two-lane highways in that state.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the support crew for the superload also needs time to map out potential navigation issues it may encounter on its planned route.
In a news release sent Thursday, the cabinet says the superload is now expected to be back on the road sometime around 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24. Until then, it will remain in the Wallonia community.