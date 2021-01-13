LYON COUNTY, KY — An oversized load is expected to create major traffic delays on U.S. 62 in Lyon County on Wednesday starting around noon.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a contractor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to move a large transformer from Barkley Dam to Kuttawa on U.S. 62 starting around noon. The cabinet says this slow-moving oversized load will block both lanes of travel along about a 5-mile section of U.S. 62 as it moves eastward over what is expected to be a two to three hour trip.
KYTC says drivers are asked to avoid traveling this section of U.S. 62 between noon and 3 p.m. Eastbound traffic will have no opportunity to get around the load between U.S. 62 Cumberland River "Eureka Highway Bridge" at Lake City and mile point 5.8 at Kuttawa. KYTC says westbound traffic is also expected to have notable delays.
KYTC says the 115 foot long truck will be hauling a 16 foot, 10 inch transformer that is being moved to Kuttawa where it will be dismantled. Utility crews will be required to lift power lines over the load.
KYTC says the cabinet, along with the Lyon County Sheriff's Department and the Lyon County Road Department will help with traffic control.
KYTC advises drivers who normally travel U.S. 62 between noon and 3 p.m. to detour on Interstate 24 to avoid the long delays,
Additionally, community members and businesses along this section should be prepared to have limited travel as some driveways and side roads may have no access to U.S. 62 for 20 minutes or more as the load passes.
KYTC says they will give timely notice for when the superload trip is completed and traffic returns to normal.