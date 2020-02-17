TRIGG COUNTY, KY -- The slow-moving superload traveling through West Kentucky will be in the area for a little longer.
The superload has been parked at the Seven Springs Farms headquarters along KY 276/Blackhawk Road in Trigg County since Friday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crew now expects to get back on the road sometime Wednesday.
The moving crew will use the time to do regular maintenance on the hydraulic controls and scope out any potential navigation issues on the planned route ahead.
The 195 ft. long truck with several support vehicles is hauling an over-dimensional 17 ft.- 6 inch tall, almost 400,000-pound load to a destination in Mississippi.
On Friday, it took the load about four hours to travel 50 miles.
The crew will tell the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet when they will resume travel on Wednesday.