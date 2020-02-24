A superload truck that was parked in Trigg County for more than a week resumed its slow journey to Mississippi on Monday, making its way out of west Kentucky and into Tennessee.

The truck hauling a chemical storage container that's more than 17-feet tall on a 19-axle trailer has been parked in Trigg County, Kentucky, since Feb. 14. Monday, Feb. 24, the truck and its escort of roughly a dozen support vehicles resumed travel.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Monday afternoon that the tuck — which is traveling via two-lane highways — has successfully made its way into Tennessee.

KYTC District 1 says the superload traveled south along KY 139 south from Cadiz through southern Trigg County to enter Tennessee on TN 120 near Bumpus Mills. It will head southward from there to Mississippi.

