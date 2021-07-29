METROPOLIS, IL — The Superman Celebration returns to Metropolis, Illinois, starting Friday!
The annual event was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's back with special guests and events for 2021.
Guests listed for this year's celebration include Stacy Haiduk, who played Lana Lang on Superboy; Ilan Mitchell-Smith who played Andy McAlister on Superboy; Nicholle Tom who voiced Supergirl in the DC Animated Universe and K Callan, who played Martha Kent on Lois & Clark.
Massac County Alderman Dylan Chambers says he was told there will not be an opening ceremony this year, but the Superman Celebration's schedule — which was most recently updated Thursday — includes plenty of events families can enjoy, from meet and greets with the special guests, games, contests, panels with comic artists and writers and more.
Once it begins on Friday, the 2021 Superman Celebration will continue through Aug. 1.
Download the document below to see the full special, and visit supermancelebration.net for more details.