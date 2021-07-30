METROPOLIS, IL — It's that time of year again! Metropolis is hosting the Superman Celebration to honor the Man of Steel.
Last year, the pandemic forced organizers to cancel the 42nd year of the event. Now it's up and running again, and that means the food is cooking, the music is playing, and people have been out in their favorite superhero costumes.
This event has meant the world to Keith Alvey and his son for the past decade. "My son is autistic. For him, it's about the delay of speech and talking to others," Alvey said.
He says dressing up and taking part in the celebration helps open his son up to other people.
"To actually see him talk, and then the next thing you know kids wanted to take pictures with him! For him to even be near a kid, then be a superhero and pose his hands and do all that stuff, it was just so amazing," Alvey said.
After missing out on the event last year, it's important for the city of Metropolis to keep the Superman Celebration flying high. Metropolis Alderman Dylan Chambers hopes it will help the city and local businesses recover financially from the pandemic.
"Your money goes up a little bit more and it helps you kind of stay a little bit more stable," Chambers said. "Definitely going through the fall and wintertime, too, whenever people aren't really traveling and things."
Alvey's just happy he can enjoy feeling like a superhero with his son.
"When your kid looks at you as a superhero, that's one thing. But when other kids look at you as a superhero, it's just a completely amazing experience," Alvey said.
The Superman Celebration will have events until Sunday, Aug. 1. You can find the full event schedule here.