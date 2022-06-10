METROPOLIS, IL — The Superman Celebration kicked off Friday in Metropolis, Illinois.
In its 44th year, the Superman Celebration returns with more family fun and celebrity guests.
This year's guests include Tom Welling, who played Superman on the TV series "Smallville," and Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor on the show and has voiced characters in DC Comics video games and animated series.
Another guest at this year's event is George Newbern, who voiced Superman in many DC Comics shows and games, including "Justice League" and "Justice League Unlimited." Newbern played Charlie in ABC's "Scandal," and is known for roles in the 1991 version of "Father of the Bride," Payne Sugarbaker in "Designing Women," and more.
The event runs Friday through Sunday at 1 Superman Square in Metropolis.
For more information about this year's Superman Celebration, including the festival's schedule, more information about this year's special guests, and information about the artists and writers you'll find on Artists Ally and Writers Way, visit supermancelebration.net.