METROPOLIS, IL — The Superman Celebration in Metropolis, Illinois, will return this year.

Last year's celebration was canceled because of the pandemic.

But, instead of being held in June, this year's festival will be July 30 through Aug. 1. It will also be three-days long instead of four.

Organizers say they pushed the festival to July because they felt June was a little too soon to be holding a public event of this type. 

