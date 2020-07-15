METROPOLIS, IL — Metropolis and Superman are synonymous.
Superman has been guarding the streets of Metropolis, Illinois, for years. This current statue has been near the Massac County Courthouse since 1993. He’s even donned a mask to keep us safe. But mother nature has taken it’s toll on the man in tights.
After standing watch for 27 years, the sun and weather have taken its toll on the statues paint, especially his cape.
With the cancellation of the Metropolis Superman Celebration and the diminished tourism traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce has decided now is the time to do needed work and refurbish the statue.
“The Superman Statue is a source of pride for the Metropolis Community and as the owners and caretakers of the statue the Chamber of Commerce wants to ensure it is in peak condition for the many travelers that stop to see and take pictures with it,” said Chamber of Commerce President, Kathy Rushing.
The plan is to strip The man of steel down to the bronze, repaint him and repair the bricks and base. But funds will have to be raised to support the facelift.
The Chamber say its re-launching the popular fundraiser of engraved bricks on Superman Square, which surrounds the 15-foot bronze statue.
Co-Chair of the Metropolis Superman Celebration and member of the Statue Committee Karla Ogle says 700 new bricks will be available for engraving.
The Chamber says around 750 bricks were sold to fund the purchase of the Statue and construction of the Superman shield shaped brick foundation, with the completed statue unveiled during the 1993 Metropolis Superman Celebration.
Existing engraved bricks will receive a little make over, with touch-ups to the lettering and repairs to the mortar. The newly engraved bricks will be installed in the foundation while the mortar repairs are completed. The Superman shield shape foundation will also receive a facelift during the refurbishment.
The Chamber says funds raised from the brick sales will be used to professionally remove the existing pain from the statue, then Superman will be repainted with specialized paint for the bronze statue, in his traditional red, blue, and yellow suit.
“Previously, the statue has been painted every 2 to 4 years with common paint that can be found at any home improvement store. The specialized paint will last over 20 years,” stated Ogle.
The base of the statue will also undergo repairs. The Chamber says all repairs are slated to be completed in time for the rededication ceremony during the annual Metropolis Superman Celebration to be held June 10 through 13, 2021.
The Chamber says Superman fans will need to act fast because bricks will be sold a first come, first serve basis and will be available until the repairs on the foundation begin. The 4"x 8" clay bricks will sell for $100 each.
The brick may be engraved with up to three lines of text and each line may have up to 13 alphabetic or numeric characters and includes any spacing or punctuation.
Bricks may be bought online at supermancelebration.net.
For more information about the brick sales, contact the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce at 618-524-2714, or email at office@metropolischamber.com.