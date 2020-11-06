METROPOLIS, IL — Crews in Metropolis, Illinois, have been working all week to give Superman a fresh coat of paint.
A blue tarp is a shelter for the Man of Steel while the refurbishing process takes place.
Skin tones and the iconic yellow S were painted Thursday.
Friday, painters were applying the blue paint, and Saturday they'll add the red.
Jim Peterson, the main painter on the project, says this bronze sculpture really is a work of art.
"Whoever did the original sculpture, just the attention to detail. You don't appreciate it when you're walking around it, but when you're right up working on it and touching it — the details on the knuckles, the back sides of the hands, up around the face, the features, Adam's apple, ya know? It looks like you're working on an anatomically correct statue. It's incredible. They did a great job," Peterson said.
Peterson said they expect to be done with the project Sunday and will remove the protective tarp around the sculpture Monday.