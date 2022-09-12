PADUCAH, KY — Two Paducah men have been charged in relation to an Electronic Benefit Transfer scheme after a lengthy investigation, police say.
According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, 55-year-old Majed Almanha and 31-year-old Yazan Alajous were purchasing EBT cards from individuals for half of their worth. Then, Almanha used the total amount of the cards to purchase over $27,000 of merchandise to sell in his Superway stores.
Police say Alajous was charged with engaging in organized crime, false statement or misrepresentation to receive benefits, theft by deception, and 238 counts of fraudulent use of an ID card or electronic code for benefits.
Almanha, who owns the three Superways — one on Jackson St., one on N. 8th St., and one in Cunningham, KY — is facing the same charges as Alajous.
Police say Alajous was arrested shortly after the indictments were returned and is being held in the McCracken County Regional Jail on $70,000 bond. Almanha is not currently in the United States, according to the release.