PADUCAH — What do canned biscuits and pet food have in common? Both seem to be missing on shelves at local grocery stores.
We asked you on Facebook what items were missing from the shelves in your stores.
The list ranged from saltine crackers to frozen potatoes. Other commentators mentioned how inflated the prices were for the items they could find.
It was a mixed bag of responses, but one response that was overwhelming: Canned biscuits are nowhere to be found.
Food Giant assistant manager Randall Vinson says it’s the item that's causing the most issues.
“Over the years, they've become dependent on the biscuits. And now I've noticed a lot of the ladies saying they're going to have to go back to making their own,” says Vinson.
One shopper in the store came from Lyon County after searching every day this week.
The shortage stems from an issue with the biscuit can manufacturer.
“The company that produces the cylinders that they go in is shut down. They have the product. Just nowhere to put it,” Vinson says.
Another product low in supply is pet food.
Vinson says he can't keep certain brands on the shelf.
"We can't get pet food. And the only explanation we're getting on that is, when it comes to us, is 'Warehouse is out," Vinson says.
Vinson says they try to order more to remedy the issues, but customers who stockpile items create a never ending cycle.
“That has an effect on our inventory, as well as we buy according to business, and then when we have the bulk stuff, of course, we run out,” Vinson says.
Local 6 talked with shoppers Wednesday as well. Many noticed an increase in prices that's making grocery runs even more difficult.
Vinson says there's not much he can do to change that.
“It goes back to supply and demand. The supply is not there, and people are demanding it — of course pricing is going to go up. And a lot of that has to do with the prices of fuel. It trickles from fuel all the way up,” says Vinson.
It all stems from the pandemic.
Vinson says this is a battle they have been fighting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While supply chain issues continue, Vinson recommends looking for substitutions for your go-to products.
He also urges people to be mindful of others and only purchase what they need.