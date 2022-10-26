PADUCAH — A new, 125-megawatt solar facility is planned in McCracken County near Paducah.
BrightNight, the company spearheading the project, hosted an informational meeting where people in the community asked questions and shared their opinions about the project.
Some approve of the panels, including the farmer leasing his land for the project.
Jason Enlow said the biggest issue was the concern that the solar panels would be obtrusive for his neighbors.
"The main concern that we hear is we don't want development, we don't want industry, we don't want houses all around us, we want the peace," said Enlow. "We want the peace around us. And so that was a big part of our decision as a family."
However, others said they don't want the project to move forward.
People who oppose the solar panels told us they need more information.
They didn't want to speak on camera, but some were concerned about living too close to the solar panel installation.
Leaders said the goal of Wednesday's informational meeting was to reach out to everyone who will be impacted.
"Make sure that the neighbors know and understand what it's going to look like, what it's going to feel like, what it's going to be like for BrightNight to have a presence in their community," said Tyler Coon, the director of development for BrightNight.
Company leaders said it will take time to experience the return on the investment the solar farm will bring. In the long run, they said the project will affect folks' energy bills.
"There will not be an immediate impact to rates, but overtime as you bring in a low-cost energy supplier like this, you should see a benefit coming to the consumers in their pocketbooks," said Coon.
While some of his fellow farmers are not on board, Enlow said the project is beneficial.
"Being a clean project is important, and it's a peaceful project for our neighbors," said Enlow. "That was very important to us."
For now, the land in the Ragland area awaits the project's next steps.
BrightNight is planning to build 300,000 solar panels on that land.
Leaders with BrightNight said they'll focus on McCracken County when hiring for the project.
They're hoping to bring jobs to the area when it comes to the construction and maintenance of the solar panels.