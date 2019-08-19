MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- A hearing Monday could decide whether statements given by Gabriel Parker will be thrown out.
Parker is the accused gunman in the Marshall County High School shooting. He is facing two murder charges and 14 assault charges.
Last month, Parker's attorney filed a motion saying his client's rights were violated and some of the self-incriminating statements he gave should be thrown out of the upcoming trial.
Commonwealth Attorney Dennis Foust disagrees and plans to call several witnesses during Monday's hearing.
We'll be at that hearing and will bring you the latest on air and online.