Weather Alert

...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH WEDNESDAY... HIGH TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM 90 TO 95 DEGREES THROUGH MID WEEK ACROSS MUCH OF THE FOUR STATE REGION. WITH THE HIGH HUMIDITY IN PLACE, HEAT INDEX READINGS ARE EXPECTED TO PEAK FROM 100 TO AROUND 105 EACH AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY. THE BEST CHANCE OF EXCEEDING THE 105 MARK IS IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND THE PURCHASE AREA OF WESTERN KENTUCKY. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS MAY PROVIDE SOME TEMPORARY RELIEF FROM THE HEAT EACH AFTERNOON. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS IN THE SHADE OR AIR-CONDITIONING, AND WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TRY TO RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO THE EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. MAKE SURE OUTDOOR PETS HAVE AN ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF FRESH WATER.