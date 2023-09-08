FRANKFORT, KY — The Supreme Court of Kentucky has a new interim clerk. Katie Bing who has served as the court’s deputy court administrator for 3 years, was appointed as the interim clerk beginning September 1.
According to a news release from the Supreme Court of Kentucky, Bing took on the role after the previous clerk, Kelly Stephens, resigned to serve as clerk of the U.S. court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.
Bing will oversee case filing and management, and be responsible for the custody, control, and storage of all Supreme Court records. She was appointed to the role by the Supreme Court justices.
Bing began her career in 201 after she graduated from the University Of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College Of Law. She has servers as a law clerk for Deputy Chief Just Mary C. Noble, and also worked in private law practice for several years in Eastern and Central Kentucky. She has been with the Supreme Court since 2020 as the deputy court administrator.
She is also a member of the Kentucky Barr Association and the National Association of Appellate Court Attorneys.
Bing was raised in Laurel County, but now lives in Lexington with her husband.