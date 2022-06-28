PADUCAH — The Supreme Court decision to rule in favor of former football coach Joseph Kennedy, who was disciplined for publicly praying on the field after his games, is sparking controversy.
Many faith leaders are applauding the decision and the justices' support of religious expression.
Civil rights organizations argue that the ruling blurs the lines between church and state.
Initially, Kennedy would pray to himself, an idea he told reporters he got from the movie "Facing the Giants." Over time, the prayers got louder and moved to the 50-yard line, where Kennedy would be surrounded by kneeling players.
Kennedy refused to comply with requests to pray quietly to himself when he was reprimanded by school officials. Instead, he left the school, citing religious discrimination as the reason.
The Supreme Court’s decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District is setting a legal precedent by further defining how the right to free speech interacts with religious rights outlined in the Establishment Clause.
Whether it's a good precedent or a bad one depends on who you speak to.
For Pastor Michael Pryor of Paducah's House of Hope Ministries, SCOTUS made the right decision.
“We have a right, a freedom of speech, so with him kneeling and praying, I certainly think he had a right to do that,” Pryor says.
Corey Shapiro, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, disagrees.
He says the controversy lies within freedom of religion. To him, minority faiths wouldn't have received the same treatment.
“I think there would be a different ruling. I don't think we've been seeing the same amount of religious freedom and religious exercise jurisprudence in favor of minority religions over time,” Shapiro says.
Now, minority faith or nonreligious students' rights are hanging in the balance.
“It essentially eviscerates the rights of students that come from different faiths, typically minority faiths and their ability to avoid ostracization and unwanted attention because they don't necessarily practice the same faith as the majority does,” says Shapiro.
Pryor is aware of the inequality between religions in our country, but he hopes this will create opportunities for everyone to worship as they please.
“We’re in the land of the free. And, basically, if we're handcuffed, that actually takes away the rights of any believer of any religion, so you have to believe whatever you believe in,” Pryor says.
Kennedy responded to the win saying, “This is just so awesome. All I’ve ever wanted was to be back on the field with my guys … I thank God for answering our prayers and sustaining my family through this long battle.”
There are still four major disputes to be settled by the Supreme Court this term.
Those cases discuss issues with immigration, climate change, veteran work protections and Native American lands.