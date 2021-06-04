WASHINGTON D.C. – The Supreme Court has issued nearly all of its landmark decisions involving LGBTQ rights in the month of June, Pride Month, and the high court is expected to do so again this year with a ruling expected soon in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia. The court's decision could have lasting implications for gay couples looking to start a family.
In March 2018, Philadelphia ended its foster-care contract with Catholic Social Services (CSS) due to the organization’s policy of not placing children with same-sex couples. The city’s nondiscrimination policy guarantees “full and equal enjoyment of services and facilities without discrimination or segregation” because of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religion, marital status and a number of other characteristics.
In response, CSS filed suit, claiming the policy violated its First Amendment right to religious exercise and free speech. Losing in district court, the agency appealed to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which unanimously affirmed the lower court’s decision in April 2019.
The case then went to the Supreme Court, which heard opening arguments in November and is expected to render its decision before the current term ends this month.
Right now, laws in 11 states allow state-licensed foster and adoption agencies to claim religious exemptions from civil rights laws and reject otherwise qualified LGBTQ prospective parents, according to the Movement Advancement Project, an LGBTQ think tank. Another 18 states have no explicit protections for LGBTQ applicants in the foster and adoption system. In its filings, CSS maintains it has never been approached by a same-sex couple, and if it were, it would direct them to one of Philadelphia’s 29 other foster-care agencies.
The agency points to the Supreme Court’s 2018 decision in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips, who refused to sell a wedding cake to a gay couple because it violated his Christian beliefs on marriage. In a narrow ruling, Justice Anthony Kennedy determined Colorado displayed “hostility” toward Phillips’ religious views.
The agency and its supporters believe Philadelphia is demonstrating the same hostility.
They also maintain the city routinely circumvents its own anti-discrimination policy when it works to place Black children with families of color.
“[F]oster care is not a public accommodation nor a service to ‘the public,’” James Dwyer, a professor at William and Mary Law School and the author of “The Relationship Rights of Children,” wrote in the National Review. “Children are not generic goods for sale (like donuts or cups of coffee), to which everyone has an equal right. Instead, when the government is making decisions on behalf of foster children, it is obligated to act only in that child’s best interest.”
Dwyer argues CSS isn’t preventing LGBTQ prospective parents from fostering in the city. It’s simply “reaching deep into Philadelphia’s huge Catholic population to recruit and train an impressive number of highly motivated and dedicated foster parents.”
Unsurprisingly, LGBTQ rights advocates disagree.
“As long as there are kids out there who need a family, we should be doing everything we can to connect them with loving parents,” Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., a member of the House LGBT Caucus, said in a statement. “Ultimately, this case isn’t about religious freedom — it’s about granting a license to discriminate against families like mine. It hurts innocent children and denies them the family and support system they need.”
In 2019, Maloney, a married gay father of three, sponsored the Every Child Deserves a Family Act, which would prohibit child welfare agencies receiving federal aid from turning away potential families on the basis of religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or marital status.
The current case may force the Supreme Court to revisit its ruling in Employment Division v. Smith, a 1990 case involving Oregon’s prohibition on smoking peyote, which some Native Americans consider part of their religious practice.
In a controversial decision, Justice Antonin Scalia found religion did not automatically provide “exemption from a generally applicable law.”
“The rule respondents favor would open the prospect of constitutionally required religious exemptions from civic obligations of almost every conceivable kind — ranging from compulsory military service to the payment of taxes … to health and safety regulation such as manslaughter and child neglect,” he wrote.