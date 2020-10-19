Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHEASTERN ALEXANDER COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN MASSAC COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN POPE COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHWESTERN PULASKI COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... WESTERN CHRISTIAN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... BALLARD COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... CALDWELL COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... LYON COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... MCCRACKEN COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... NORTHWESTERN TRIGG COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... NORTHEASTERN MISSISSIPPI COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSOURI... EASTERN SCOTT COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSOURI... * UNTIL NOON CDT. * AT 858 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE SOME STREET AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. BETWEEN 2 AND 3 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... PADUCAH, METROPOLIS, PRINCETON, CHARLESTON, CAIRO, CALVERT CITY, EDDYVILLE, LA CENTER, WICKLIFFE, REIDLAND, LONE OAK, LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES AREA, BROOKPORT, MOUNDS, BARLOW, MOUND CITY, WYATT, LEDBETTER, WEST PADUCAH AND BARKLEY REGIONAL AIRPORT. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&