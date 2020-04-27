FRANKFORT, KY — Only 4% of Kentucky businesses say they have not been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, a survey from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce found.
Across the state, 443 businesses were surveyed in an attempt to show the virus' impact on the business community, the chamber said in a news release.
Of those businesses, 79% said they lost revenue. The majority of responses came from small businesses, with more than 65% of surveys submitted from companies with fewer than 50 employees.
According to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce's report on the study results, 55% of respondents said they're facing cash flow issues, 33% have had to lay off employees, and 28% have had to suspend operations altogether.
Read the full report on the chamber's survey: