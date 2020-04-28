MARSHALL COUNTY — Gage Smock will always remember the rampage shooting at his high school two years ago, and now, the day the shooter pleaded guilty.
"I really don't think no sentence is enough for what he did," said 18-year-old Smock.
Smock was shot in the jaw when Gabriel Parker came to his high school on Jan. 23, 2018, injuring 14 students and killing students Bailey Holt and Preston Cope.
Parker pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault in connection to the rampage shooting on Tuesday, as part of a plea agreement.
"I'm doing fine, physically. I have a little problem with my left ear, and that's about it really," Smock said. "But emotionally, it's still pretty hard. I have ups and downs."
Smock says Tuesday was about the victims of the shooting, and not the shooter.
"The way that everyone has triumphed and stayed strong the whole way through is what it should be remembered as, and I think after this it will," he said.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett said the school and families can move forward.
"When I found out it was like a weight was lifted," Lovett said. "And I know it was for them, so yeah, I think it's the next step in the healing process starts today."
Preston Cope and Bailey Holt would have graduated this year.
"All I have to do is walk over to that high school, and you see those students and those smiles, and you see how resilient they are," Lovett said.
Smock said it's time to move forward now, but never to forget.
"Neither of them had any hate in their heart," Smock said. "They wouldn't be mad at anybody. They wouldn't have any hard feelings towards anyone. But I think they would be ready for this to be over, and they would have thought the same as I would: What he did was wrong."
Lovett said, despite COVID-19 restrictions, he will find a way to honor those injured and those who lost their lives that day.
Parker could face a sentence of life in prison. Commonwealth Attorney Dennis Foust says Parker would be eligible for parole in 20 years. Sentencing will be held June 12.