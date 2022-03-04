MAYFIELD, KY — Lawyers representing eight people who were inside the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory when it collapsed amid an EF-4 tornado in December have filed a verified class action civil complaint, building on a lawsuit that was filed in December.
“Further investigation has revealed the depth of the liability and willful acts that caused these harms,” Attorney Amos Jones said in a statement regarding the class action complaint. “Fifty hours of interviews and research compelled seven more victims to step up as Class Representatives on behalf of the more than 100 employees trapped that Friday night in their workplace, and they have sworn under oath to the truthfulness of their claims on the Complaint itself.”
Nine people who were in Mayfield Consumer Products at the time of the collapse died because of it.
The complaint filed Thursday in the Graves County Circuit Court alleges employees were told they couldn't leave before the tornado struck, despite the severe weather threat. According to the lawsuit, one employee who recently moved to Mayfield from Nevada to be closer to his grandchildren told supervisors that, if the severe weather event were forecast in Nevada, the company would shut down to avoid the liability of employee deaths. A supervisor allegedly laughed and told the man "Welcome to Kentucky." The lawsuit claims GPS data on a device the man had with him at the time indicates he would have had 13 minutes after that moment to get out of the path of the tornado before it struck. According to the lawsuit, the man was buried in the rubble, and it took responders three to four hours to dig him out as he lay near the body of a coworker killed in the storm.
The complaint accuses MCP of failing to properly train the plaintiffs in emergency safety protocols, and says the factory only had a hallway and two restrooms for the more than 100 employees to shelter in and did not have an indoor emergency alarm system.
It also accuses the company of a cover up scheme, saying a spokesman from a PR firm working for MCP "placed the character" of three employees who spoke out to national news media after the storm "in a false light during interviews he gave to various news organizations that were published to the public." The complaint also accuses the company of defaming employee's character in the media and refusing to correct false statements.
The complaint accuses the company of three more counts, including false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, statutory violations of Kentucky law.
The complaint asks for a judgment against Mayfield Consumer Products "in an amount that will fully, justly, fairly and reasonably compensate Plaintiffs and the Plaintiff Class for the harms suffered, losses incurred and damage caused by Defendant." It also asks for punitive or exemplary damages "to punish the conduct of the Defendant and to deter them and others from engaging in similar conduct."
Additionally, the complaint asks for a jury trial, for pre-judgement and post-judgement interest from the date of the damages incurred until paid, for the payment of costs laid out in the lawsuit, for the right to amend the complaint to add more claims and parties moving forward and "for all other necessary and proper relief to which Plaintiffs and Plaintiff Class may be entitled."
Download the document below to read the complaint in full.