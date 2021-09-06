CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — An Almo, Kentucky, man faces multiple charges after the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says he pointed a handgun at another man, and used the gun to hit the man over the head.
Deputies say they responded around 8:30 a.m. Monday to a home on Pondview Lane in Almo after receiving a report of an alleged assault. When they arrived at the home, deputies say they found a 33-year-old man who had a head injury.
The sheriff's office alleges that 35-year-old Joshua J. Czirr of Almo used a handgun to strike the man over the head, and pointed the weapon at him.
Czirr was arrested and jailed in the Calloway County Jail. He was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree wanton endangerment.