MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — One person is in custody after a robbery at a credit union in Marshall County.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office tells Local 6 it happened Tuesday at the Lake Chem Community Federal Credit Union in Draffenville.
The sheriff's office says Jeffery "Michael" Tapp was arrested on charges of first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence. The sheriff's office says he was stopped in a vehicle matching the description of a white Honda the robber reportedly used to flee the scene. Evidence believed to be connected to the robbery was found in the car, the sheriff's office says.
The credit union released a statement about the robbery on its Facebook page Tuesday evening, saying no employees were harmed and thanking members of the community for their concern and support.
After the incident, the Draffenville location was closed for the rest of the work day, but Lake Chem says the branch will reopen Wednesday at its regular hours.