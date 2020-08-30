(CNN) -- A suspect shot two police officers who were responding to a call in St. Louis then barricaded himself in a home for hours, authorities said.
One of the officers was shot in the head, and he remained in critical condition until he died Sunday evening. The second officer was wounded in the leg, St. Louis Police Commissioner Col. John Hayden Jr. said. They were responding to the shooting call Saturday evening.
The suspect is believed to have ordered a couple out of their home and then barricaded himself inside. Saturday night, Hayden said hostage negotiators were trying to persuade the suspect to come out, and they did not believe anyone else is inside the home. Sunday morning, the police department announced that the suspect was taken into custody, "and the area has been rendered safe."
The barricaded subject from the 3700 block of Hartford has been taken into custody and the area has been rendered safe.— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) August 30, 2020
There are no further updates at this time, but we will provide information later today as it comes available. https://t.co/Lrlr7GlNaC
A police spokesman said the officer who was shot in the leg was treated and released from the hospital.
Police negotiated with the gunman for nearly 12 hours before the 43-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning, the Associated Press reports.
Both officers are around age 29, according to Hayden. "This is our eighth officer shot in the line of duty, trying to do the job, that's all they're trying to do," Hayden said. "And they're, they're suffering under gunfire." He asked for prayers for the officers.
In a tweet Saturday night, Gov. Mike Parson called for an end to the violence in the city.
"Two @SLMPD officers were shot by a gunman tonight while protecting St. Louis citizens, and they are now hospitalized," Parson said in the tweet. "Teresa & I are praying for the officers and their families. Chief Hayden said this makes eight STL officers shot since June. This violence must end! #BackTheBlue."
Two @SLMPD officers were shot by a gunman tonight while protecting St. Louis citizens, and they are now hospitalized. Teresa & I are praying for the officers and their families. Chief Hayden said this makes eight STL officers shot since June. This violence must end! #BackTheBlue https://t.co/bT97CdfBHY— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 30, 2020
A summer of violence
Eight St. Louis Police officers have been shot in the line of duty since June, according to Hayden.
On June 2, the department posted on its Facebook page that four officers had been struck by gunfire in a single night. All four officers suffered non-life threatening injuries, the post said.
Another officer was shot on July 26 while addressing multiple cruisers in the area, another post to the department's Facebook page said.
On August 3, an off-duty officer was shot while working a second job in plain clothes and a tactical vest, St. Louis Police Maj. Mike Larson said in a news briefing. The officer, 47, had 24 years of service with the department, Larson said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was expected to make a full recovery, according to Larson.
Note: This story was originally published at 10:39 p.m. on Aug. 29. It has been updated with