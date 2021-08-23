PADUCAH– 25-year-old Areion Jones turned himself into the Paducah Police Department Sunday for his suspected involvement in the July 22 shooting that left Paducah resident Justin Crabtree dead.
Jones was arrested on a warrant charging him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, he was also served with a warrant for a parole violation.
He is being held in McCracken County Regional Jail.
Crabtree was shot around 4 a.m. on July 22 outside his home on North 12th Street in Paducah. He was taken first to a local hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Nashville, where he died that afternoon.