MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, say a suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting incident that happened Wednesday night.
Police say someone shot the rear window out of a vehicle around 11:17 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Vicksburg Street and West Hendrickson Street.
Officers arrested 22-year-old Nigia L.B. Petty of Marion on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The police department says Petty is being held in the Williamson County Jail pending a first court appearance.
The Marion Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. Investigators ask anyone with information to call the police department at 618-993-2124.