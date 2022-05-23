PADUCAH — A Paducah man is charged with first-degree assault after police say he stabbed a man in the chest.
The Paducah Police Department says 49-year-old Brian Ross allegedly stabbed a man in the chest on Thurman Street Friday night.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of Eulah Street Friday night. The police department says the victim walked there from Thurman Street after he was stabbed in the chest.
In a news release sent Monday, the police department says officers rendered aid, and the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of "significant injuries." As of Monday, police say the man is in stable condition.
The victim told officers he was stabbed by a man named Brian, and a detective identified Ross as a suspect, the police department says.
Officers found Ross at an apartment on Wall Street. The police department claims Ross admitted to officers that he got into an altercation with the victim, stabbed him and threw the knife away.
In addition to the assault charge, Ross was charged with tampering with physical evidence. He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.